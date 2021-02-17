Frederic skated on a line with Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith during Wednesday's practice, indicating that he'll be added to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game against New Jersey, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

With coach Bruce Cassidy shuffling the team's line combinations, Frederic is slated to work on Boston's third line Thursday night. It remains to be seen how long the trio sticks together, but a move up in the lineup could help Frederic -- who had been seeing fourth-line duty -- see added scoring opportunities. Through 14 games, the 23-year-old has logged just one assist and 10 PIM.