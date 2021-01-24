Frederic has been moved up to the Bruins' third line, alongside Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith, Eric Russo of the team's official site reports.

It's an assignment that Frederic could hold on to for the time being, after the 2016 first-rounder displayed good chemistry with Coyle and Smith in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Flyers. In the process, the 22-year-old, who had been playing well on the Bruins' fourth line, logged his first point of the season (off a nice pass that resulted in a Coyle tip-in tally) in 14:31 worth of ice time. Though Frederic isn't likely to pile up scoring stats, the 6-foot-2, 203-pounder's combination of solid skills and physicality could help him cement his current top-9 role.