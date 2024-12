Frederic had an assist, two shots on net, one block and four hits in Sunday's 6-3 win over Montreal.

Frederic picked up his second assist in as many games on the Bruins' first goal, a nasty wraparound from Charlie McAvoy. Frederic, who had 18 goals and 40 points over 82 outings last season, has just three goals and eight points through 26 appearances in 2024-25.