Frederic scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Playing in his 33rd NHL game, Frederic finally lit the lamp with his tally at 16:47 of the second period. Apparently a trip to Lake Tahoe helped him discover his scoring touch. This isn't likely to be a regular thing for Frederic -- he has only two points to go with 15 shots on net, 10 PIM and 21 hits through 16 appearances this year.