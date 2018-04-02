Bruins' Trent Frederic: Notches second AHL goal Saturday
Frederic scored a goal in AHL Providence's 3-1 win over Wilkes-Barre Scranton on Saturday night, the Providence Journal reports.
Frederic, who skated on the team's second line Saturday, now has two goals and three points in his first six games as a pro. While the 20-year-old, who Providence lists at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, isn't a candidate for an NHL recall in the short term, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal relays that there are hopes that the big-bodied center could "develop into a Jordan Staal type down the road." The Bruins raised some eyebrows when they selected Frederic 29th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, but since then, he's displayed a developing scoring touch that could translate into a top-six role in Boston in time.
