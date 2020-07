Frederic (undisclosed) joined his teammates for practice Thursday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Frederic skated solo with skills coach Kim Brandvold on Tuesday rather than practicing with the team, but it looks like he's already put whatever was holding him out of practice behind him. The 22-year-old forward only appeared in two games with the big club during the regular season, so he likely won't see any ice time once the playoffs get underway.