Frederic (lower body) is probable for Thursday night's game against the Islanders, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

With four goals and five points in 28 games, Frederic is off the radar in most fantasy formats, though his team-high 53 PIM are of interest in leagues that count penalty minutes. That said, the 23-year-old's physical play has helped him cement a regular role with the Bruins up front and the 2016 first-rounder does have some untapped potential on offense.