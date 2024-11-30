Frederic notched an assist and four hits in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Penguins.

Frederic ended a five-game point drought when set up Charlie Coyle at 1:24 of the first period. The 26-year-old Frederic has four points over 14 outings in November, with his struggles a product of the Bruins' larger issues on offense. Frederic is up to seven points, 36 shots on net, 69 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 25 appearances. He should be able to hold onto a third-line role given his checking abilities, but he's unlikely to repeat his 40-point campaign from 2023-24.