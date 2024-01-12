Frederic supplied an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Frederic went two games without a point entering Thursday before setting up a Matt Grzelcyk game-tying goal in the third period. With five goals and four assists over his last 10 games, Frederic is making the most of his middle-six minutes. The power forward has 22 points, 59 shots on net, 72 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 41 appearances this season.