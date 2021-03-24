Frederic (lower body) is on the ice for Wednesday's practice, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Frederic exited last Thursday's game with a lower-body injury, and due to a COVID-19 situation among the Bruins, there haven't been practices since then to monitor his status. Nevertheless, it's an encouraging sign that Frederic is on the ice, so he could have a chance to play in Thursday's game versus the Islanders.