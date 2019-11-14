Bruins' Trent Frederic: Promoted to top level
The Bruins recalled Frederic from AHL Providence on Thursday.
Zachary Senyshyn is expected to miss a minimum of four weeks with a lower-body injury, so Frederic is likely in for an extended stay with the parent club. The 21-year-old forward has picked up five helpers in 15 AHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.