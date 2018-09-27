Bruins' Trent Frederic: Seeks spot up front
Frederic remains in contention for a roster spot with the Bruins to start the season, Eric Russo of the team's official site reports.
The Bruins are seeking to fill the void created by the offseason departure of Riley Nash, who did a nice job as the team's No. 3 center last season. Also in the mix to claim the job are Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson and Sean Kuraly. After turning pro last year, Frederic logged five goals and eight points in 13 contests for AHL Providence. At 6-foot-2, 203 pounds and with improving skills on offense, Frederic could theoretically combine with veteran forward David Backes to give the Bruins' third line added physicality. For now, the job battle for Nash's old slot is too close to call, with Forsbacka-Karlsson's two-way play and Kuraly's NHL experience giving them shots to land the assignment.
