Frederic has been assigned to AHL Providence.

Frederic had been in the mix to claim the Bruins' No. 3 center job, but now that he and Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson have both been sent to the AHL, it looks like Sean Kuraly will handle the job out of the gate. The 20-year-old will now look to hone his game at Providence and is a call-up candidate when injuries hit the big club up front. At 6-foot-2, 203 pounds and with improving skills on offense, Frederic profiles as a solid two-way center at the NHL level, at a minimum. If his all-around game continues to blossom, however, he could develop into a Jordan Staal-type down the road.