The Bruins reassigned Frederic to AHL Providence on Thursday.

Frederic didn't do much during his first NHL recall, going scoreless while firing 13 shots on net in 11 appearances, so he definitely stands to benefit from some additional time in the minors. The University of Wisconsin product will remain with AHL Providence for the foreseeable future, but he could be back with the big club once postseason play gets underway.

