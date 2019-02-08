Frederic is slated to be a scratch Saturday against the Kings.

In five games since being recalled from AHL Providence, Frederic has gone without a point. The 6-foot-2, 203-pounder got into a scrap with Winnipeg's Brandon Tanev in his NHL debut, but since then Frederic has been unable to lock down the Bruins' fluid third-center assignment. He'll get a look from the press box Saturday, while David Backes will re-enter the team's lineup.