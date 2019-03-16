Bruins' Trent Frederic: Shuttled back to Providence
The Bruins sent Frederic back to AHL Providence on Saturday.
Frederic drew in for the Bruins in each of the last two games on emergency conditions, but he saw just 4:34 of ice Tuesday and 11:53 on Thursday, posting a combined minus-3 rating. With Jake DeBrusk (foot) back in action, the 2016 first-round pick will head back to the minors looking to play his way back into a role with the Bruins.
