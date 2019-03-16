The Bruins sent Frederic back to AHL Providence on Saturday.

Frederic drew in for the Bruins in each of the last two games on emergency conditions, but he saw just 4:34 of ice Tuesday and 11:53 on Thursday, posting a combined minus-3 rating. With Jake DeBrusk (foot) back in action, the 2016 first-round pick will head back to the minors looking to play his way back into a role with the Bruins.