The Bruins have signed Frederic to an entry-level deal.

Frederic's three-year contract with the B's begins with the 2018-19 season. The 20-year-old, who Boston selected 29th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, notched 17 goals and 32 points in 36 games for the University of Wisconsin this past season. Frederic is probably ticketed for some AHL duty as he breaks in as a pro, but the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder is a big-bodied center with a developing scoring touch who could vie for a top-six role with the big club down the road.