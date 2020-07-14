Frederic (undisclosed) skated with skills coach Kim Brandvold on Tuesday, but he has yet to join the main group for practice, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

At this point it isn't clear if Frederic is working through an injury or if he's simply out of shape, but he still has plenty of time to get up to snuff with over two weeks to go before Boston's first round robin matchup against the Flyers. The 22-year-old pivot went scoreless in two appearances with the big club during the regular season.