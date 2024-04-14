Frederic notched an assist and four hits in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

Frederic snapped a six-game point drought when he helped out on a Morgan Geekie tally in the third period. The 26-year-old Frederic hasn't found quite as much success on offense in the second half of the campaign. His strong first half has still helped him to a career year of 40 points, 119 shots on net, 195 hits, 67 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 80 appearances.