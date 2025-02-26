Frederic (undisclosed) was hurt in Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, but interim head coach Joe Sacco did not have an update on the forward's status after the contest, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Frederic left the game in the second period after just 5:18 of ice time. The 27-year-old forward will be evaluated further Wednesday, leaving his status for Thursday's game against the Islanders in doubt. Justin Brazeau or Riley Tufte could enter the lineup if Frederic is forced to miss time.