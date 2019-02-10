Bruins' Trent Frederic: Suiting up Sunday
Frederic will center the third line in Sunday's game against Colorado, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
The 6-foot-2 rookie is still searching for his first NHL point after being held scoreless in his first five games this season. Frederic will have Jake DeBrusk and Joakim Nordstrom on his wings Sunday.
