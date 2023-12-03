Frederic found the back of the net in Boston's 4-3 overtime win over Toronto on Saturday.

Frederic has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last four contests, providing a goal and three points over that stretch. He's up to six goals and 10 points in 23 games this season. Frederic is serving primarily as a bottom-six forward and almost never gets power-play ice time, so his offensive pace is unlikely to improve as the campaign progresses -- if anything, his current scoring pace is impressive given his limited role.