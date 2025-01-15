Frederic scored a goal, added two hits and logged a fighting major in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Frederic has earned three points and 14 PIM over seven games in January. This was the first time since Dec. 31 he finished a contest with fewer than three hits. The 26-year-old forward is up to seven goals, seven helpers, 64 shots on net, 130 hits, 42 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 46 appearances. He continues to bring grit in a third-line role, but he's unlikely to match last year's success on offense when he had 40 points over 82 regular-season outings.