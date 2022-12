Frederic scored a goal, drew an assist and registered a plus-2 rating during a 4-0 victory over the host Avalanche on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has been on a little heater of late, putting up six points in the last five games. Featuring Frederic, Taylor Hall and Charlie Coyle, the Bruins' effective third line amassed seven points and a plus-8 rating in the win. Frederic added two shots on goal in 11:03 of ice time.