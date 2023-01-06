Frederic scored a pair of goals on four shots and added a fighting major in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Frederic's pair of goals came 34 seconds apart in the third period to help the Bruins pull away with the lead. Prior to that, he dropped the gloves in a heavyweight bout with Brendan Lemieux in the second period. Frederic has three tallies over his last four contests, and he's up to a career-best nine goals with seven assists, 50 shots, 48 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 35 outings overall.