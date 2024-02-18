Frederic produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings.

He also chipped in six hits, five PIM and two shots on net. Frederic snapped a five-game point drought with the performance, but the 26-year-old has already tied his career high with 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) this season in 55 games, and he's two goals short of matching the career-high 17 he scored in 2022-23.