Frederic scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

The 25-year-old rounded out his line with two shots on net, two blocked shots, two PIM, one hit and a plus-2 rating. It's the first multi-point performance of the season for Frederic, who has three goals and five points in 13 games, and while the Bruins' offseason attrition in their forward ranks has led to a career-high 12:48 TOI for the 2016 first-round pick, the extra shifts haven't yet provided a consistent boost to his production.