Frederic is dealing with an upper-body injury, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.

Coach Jay Leach relayed that there's a slim possibility that Frederic (upper body) could play for AHL Providence this weekend, though next weekend is a more likely outcome on that front. The No. 29 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft has logged five goals in 13 AHL games to go along with 32 PIM to date. Once healthy, he's a candidate for an NHL recall down the road, but for now Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson (currently with the big club) is a bit ahead of Frederic in the Bruins' prospect pecking order among pivots.