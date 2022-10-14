Frederic will make his seasonal debut Saturday against Arizona.
Frederic was a healthy scratch Wednesday versus the Capitals. Frederic will bring his truculent style of play against the Coyotes as he had 57 penalty minutes and 119 hits in addition to scoring eight goals and adding 10 assists in 60 games last season.
More News
-
Bruins' Trent Frederic: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Bruins' Trent Frederic: Back in action•
-
Bruins' Trent Frederic: Sidelined with upper-body issue•
-
Bruins' Trent Frederic: Exits Monday's contest•
-
Bruins' Trent Frederic: Ends drought with three helpers•
-
Bruins' Trent Frederic: Activated Tuesday•