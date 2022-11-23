site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bruins-trent-frederic-wont-play-versus-florida | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Bruins' Trent Frederic: Won't play versus Florida
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Frederic (shoulder) won't play Wednesday against Florida, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Frederic was injured in Monday's game versus Tampa Bay. He will be replaced in the lineup by Craig Smith.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read