Kuntar inked a two-year, entry-level contract with Boston on Wednesday.

Kuntar will forgo his senior season at Boston College to make the jump to the professional ranks. In 34 games for the Eagles this season, the 21-year-old winger notched 13 goals and 16 assists. Kuntar figures to link up with AHL Providence on an amateur tryout agreement for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign before his deal kicks in next year.