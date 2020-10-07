Kuntar was drafted 89th overall by the Bruins at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

An overage player who went through the draft in 2019 without being selected, Kuntar brings an intriguing mix of skill and strength to the table. He battles hard for loose pucks and is talented enough to make creative plays in the offensive zone. Kuntar decommitted from Harvard and will instead head to Boston College this fall. Kuntar -- who has spent the last three seasons with Youngstown -- was named a USHL second-team All-Star in 2019-20 after posting 28 goals and 53 points in 44 games.