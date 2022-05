Grosenick will start for AHL Providence against AHL Bridgeport on Monday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Grosenick will look to lead Providence into the postseason instead of serving as the emergency backup for Boston. That role will fall to Kyle Keyser who was called up as part of the Bruins' Black Aces. Still, should something happen to Linus Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman, the 32-year-old Grosenick would likely get brought in to serve as the backup.