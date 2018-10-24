Bruins' Tuukka Rask: 38 saves in win

Rask turned aside 38-of-39 shots Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Senators.

Tuesday night's performance was Rask's best of the young campaign. His numbers continue to be "just ok" but Rask deserves a regular spot in fantasy lineups regardless of his matchup. The Finnish netminder remains an elite option at his position and should be in net Thursday when the Bruins take on Philadelphia at home.