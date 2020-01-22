Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Absence likely not long
Rask (concussion) appears to be fine according to coach Bruce Cassidy, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Rask is on injured reserve after suffering a concussion versus the Blue Jackets on Jan. 14. He's eligible to be activated at any time, but he'll likely remain on IR until after the Bruins' bye week. The Bruins next game is Jan. 31 in Winnipeg -- hopefully with some additional rest, Rask will be able to make his return then or soon after.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.