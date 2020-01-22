Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Absence likely not long

Rask (concussion) appears to be fine according to coach Bruce Cassidy, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Rask is on injured reserve after suffering a concussion versus the Blue Jackets on Jan. 14. He's eligible to be activated at any time, but he'll likely remain on IR until after the Bruins' bye week. The Bruins next game is Jan. 31 in Winnipeg -- hopefully with some additional rest, Rask will be able to make his return then or soon after.