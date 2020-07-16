Rask (undisclosed) didn't take part in Thursday's practice, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Rask left Wednesday's on-ice session early after getting stung by a puck before missing Thursday's practice entirely, but at this point it's safe to assume the Bruins are just being cautious with their star netminder's health. Another update on the 33-year-old Finn's status should be made available once he's able to rejoin his teammates for training.