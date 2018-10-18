Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Allows four in road loss
Rask allowed four goals on 28 shots Wednesday, in a 5-2 loss against the Flames.
Wednesday's game marked the third time in four starts where Rask has given up three or more goals. On the season, he's posted a .875 save percentage and a goals-against-average over four. While it's still early, the Finnish netminder has not been good thus far and yet, has still managed to pick up two wins. He'll likely get the night off Thursday when the Bruins visit Edmonton on the second half of a back-to-back.
