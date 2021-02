Rask stopped 23 of 24 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

Rask was sharp Friday, en route to helping the Bruins notch their third straight win. Due to the postponement of the team's scheduled games against the Sabres on Saturday and Monday, Boston's next three outings are this coming Wednesday, Friday (both versus the Rangers) and Saturday against the Islanders. Look for Rask to start two of those games, quite possibly Wednesday and Saturday.