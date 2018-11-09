Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Allows three goals in relief

Rask appeared in relief Thursday and stopped 11 of 14 shots in an 8-5 defeat at the hands of the Canucks.

He allowed three goals. The Boston defence was largely invisible, so both goalies were hung out to dry. A lot. Prior to Thursday, Rask had actually started to wake from his early-season slumber. Let's hope this is just an outlier and that his warming trend continues. Rask is too good for his stats to be this inconsistent.