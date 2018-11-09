Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Allows three goals in relief
Rask appeared in relief Thursday and stopped 11 of 14 shots in an 8-5 defeat at the hands of the Canucks.
He allowed three goals. The Boston defence was largely invisible, so both goalies were hung out to dry. A lot. Prior to Thursday, Rask had actually started to wake from his early-season slumber. Let's hope this is just an outlier and that his warming trend continues. Rask is too good for his stats to be this inconsistent.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...