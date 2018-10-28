Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Allows two goals

Rask conceded two goals while making 20 saves during Saturday's 3-0 loss to Montreal.

Rask was beaten twice in the first period before the Bruins allowed an empty net goal with time running out in the third. The Finnish goalie has gotten off to a slow start this season as he falls to 3-3 while allowing over three goals a game on average. Rask also got off to a slow start last year, but rebounded to be one of fantasy hockey's elite net minders before the end of the year.