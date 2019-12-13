Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Another tough loss

Rask made 28 saves in a 3-2 Boston loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Rask had been a beast earlier in the season, but has scuffled in December. He is 1-2-1 in four starts and allowed 11 goals. The Bruins are going through a bit of a slump right now. Rask and Jaroslav Halak will soon pull them out of it. Keep the faith.