Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Appointed as Sunday's starter

Rask will tend twine Sunday as the home starter versus the Oilers.

Boston's backup tender Anton Khudobin has won four consecutive starts, crafting a 1.71 GAA and .945 save percentage over that span, but it's already been 10 days since Rask last started and the Bruins simply aren't going to let one of their highest paid players -- the veteran goalie makes $7 million in average annual value -- toil on the pine for too long. The Finn has struggled mightily, though, posting a 3-7-2 record, 2.89 GAA and .897 save percentage through 12 games. Edmonton ranks 27th in the league in scoring (2.61 goals per game) so this figures to be an opportune time to get him back on track.