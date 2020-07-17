Rask (undisclosed) returned to practice Friday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Rask was missing for Thursday's session but seems to be good to go. The netminder figures to take the reins between the pipes, though coach Bruce Cassidy could certainly give one of the round-robin games to backup Jaroslav Halak just to ensure he is ready if needed.
