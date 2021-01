Rask (undisclosed) will start in the road crease Saturday against the Capitals.

Rask missed Thursday's win over the Penguins but will be back in the blue paint in the first of two games against the Capitals. He's accrued a .905 save percentage and a 3-1-0 record through the first four games. Rask's matchup against the Caps could become tougher if Alex Ovechkin -- who is a game-time decision -- returns from COVID-19 protocol.