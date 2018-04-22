Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Back in blue paint for Game 6

Rask will patrol the crease in Game 6 against the Maple Leafs on Monday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Rask was yanked in Game 5 after yielding four goals on 13 shots and allowing the Maple Leafs to cut the series deficit to 3-2 bring the it back to Toronto. Before Saturday's dud, the 30-year-old backstop compiled a .926 save percentage and 2.27 GAA in the first four games, so it's no surprise that the Bruins will put their confidence back in Rask.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories