Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Back in blue paint for Game 6

Rask will patrol the crease in Game 6 against the Maple Leafs on Monday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Rask was yanked in Game 5 after yielding four goals on 13 shots and allowing the Maple Leafs to cut the series deficit to 3-2 bring the it back to Toronto. Before Saturday's dud, the 30-year-old backstop compiled a .926 save percentage and 2.27 GAA in the first four games, so it's no surprise that the Bruins will put their confidence back in Rask.