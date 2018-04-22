Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Back in blue paint for Game 6
Rask will patrol the crease in Game 6 against the Maple Leafs on Monday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
Rask was yanked in Game 5 after yielding four goals on 13 shots and allowing the Maple Leafs to cut the series deficit to 3-2 bring the it back to Toronto. Before Saturday's dud, the 30-year-old backstop compiled a .926 save percentage and 2.27 GAA in the first four games, so it's no surprise that the Bruins will put their confidence back in Rask.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...