Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Back in goal

Rask will start in goal Tuesday, working between the posts in a road start versus the Senators, according to coach Bruce Cassidy.

Here's a statistic that might surprise you -- the Senators are averaging 10.78 points per 60 minutes, which is good for second in the entire league. While that figure is bound to regress, it doesn't make starting Rask any more appealing on this eight-game slate. The Finn's ratios are terrible (4.08 GAA and .875 save percentage) through four games, and even though he defeated Ottawa on Oct. 8, the Sens put the puck behind him three times among 31 shots in that one. Season-long players will want to stick with Rask through thick and thin, but he's a gamble in DFS due to the curiously slow start.