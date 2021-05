Rask will patrol the road crease for Monday's game against New Jersey.

The 34-year-old has been a steady presence in net as of late, going 5-0-0 along with a 1.93 GAA and .936 save percentage over his last five starts. In just two outings against the Devils this season, Rask has gone 1-1-0 while stopping 44 of 47 shots over that span. It may be a tougher test Monday, as the Devils offense has averaged 4.00 goals per game in their last five contests.