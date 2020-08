Rask will start Thursday night's Game 2 against the Hurricanes, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

It's presumed that Rask will see the bulk of the action between the pipes for the Bruins during their playoff run, but the fact that the team also played Wednesday due to the postponement of Game 1 left open the possibility that Boston might turn to Jaroslav Halak on Thursday. Rask stopped 25 of the 28 shots he faced in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime win over Carolina.