Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Back in win column
Rask stopped 32 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue jackets.
After losing two straight starts and allowing eight total goals, Rask was back in form in Columbus to collect his 27th win of the year. The Bruins have locked up home ice advantage against the Leafs in the first round of the playoffs, so look for the veteran netminder to sit for at least one of the team's two remaining games and get extra rest before the postseason grind begins.
