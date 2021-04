Rask stopped 30 of 33 shots Sunday in a 6-3 victory over the Capitals.

Rask was only beaten once at even strength, a T.J. Oshie rebound tally with 10 seconds left in the opening period. Otherwise, the only offense Washington could muster came with the man advantage when the Capitals briefly took a 3-2 lead early in the middle frame. Rask has strung together two straight wins since returning from injury Thursday, stopping 52 of 56 shots (.929 save percentage).